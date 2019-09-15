Sanders Capital Lowered Lennar (LEN) Position by $34.93 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Brave Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $477,187 as Valuation Declined

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 646,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 11.18 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605.90M, down from 11.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 4.96 million shares traded or 45.91% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 3,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,676 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 14,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests (Part 1) – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.00M for 10.16 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Maverick Risk – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Largest Single-and-Multifamily Homebuilders in Greater DC – Washington – New York Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lennar Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

