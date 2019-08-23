Sanders Capital Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $454.27 Million as Share Value Declined; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Raised by $1.17 Million

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 52.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 2.86 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.58 million, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.27. About 12.73M shares traded or 69.74% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 174.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 73,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 115,070 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 41,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 3.48 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential preferred offering priced for $250M proceeds – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Residential may buy back up to $200M of stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “New Residential Investment (NRZ) Board Authorizes Share Buyback Up to $200M – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/21/2019: DB,ADS,NRZ,HTBK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Mgmt Limited holds 17,910 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap Lp owns 0.18% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 134,298 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Delaware has invested 0.15% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors invested in 0.05% or 280,840 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 39,341 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 546,632 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 128 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communications New York owns 3,573 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 35,534 are held by Victory Mngmt Inc. Citigroup Inc accumulated 7.29M shares. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 0.02% or 37.40 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 303,549 shares. 71,489 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. North Star Invest Mngmt accumulated 100 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. Sloves Andrew had bought 1,800 shares worth $29,974 on Tuesday, May 14.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 171,368 shares to 522,830 shares, valued at $64.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,243 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Msci A Cwi Ex (CWI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 1.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Agf Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 289,760 shares. Pacific Inv Com invested in 80,707 shares or 2.49% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 3.64M shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 54,005 shares. Moreover, Heritage Investors Mgmt has 1.47% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bangor Bank has 0.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated reported 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Community National Bank Of Raymore invested in 0.41% or 8,135 shares. Moller Fin, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,525 shares. Geode Management Limited Co owns 35.84M shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Com has 56,498 shares. 16,128 are owned by Glynn Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Massachusetts-based Clough Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.