Sanders Capital Lowered Its Stake in Eog Res (EOG) as Market Valuation Declined; As Cvs (CVS) Share Value Declined, Cohen Capital Management Has Upped by $3.49 Million Its Position

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 12.18M shares traded or 40.47% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 158,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 109,719 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.43M, down from 267,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.90B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $80.36. About 6.08 million shares traded or 73.63% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $23.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 2.08 million shares to 35.90 million shares, valued at $1.63 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 626,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.