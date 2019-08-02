Sanders Capital Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Has 2 Sentiment

Sanders Capital Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 52.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sanders Capital Llc sold 2.86M shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Sanders Capital Llc holds 2.55 million shares with $406.58M value, down from 5.40M last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 7.25 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE

China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 8 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 4 decreased and sold their equity positions in China Automotive Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 720,060 shares, up from 690,128 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding China Automotive Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Sanders Capital Llc increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) stake by 37,500 shares to 747,288 valued at $101.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 5.44M shares and now owns 24.06M shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Limited holds 0.15% or 19,199 shares in its portfolio. 27,516 are held by Stoneridge Investment Partners Ltd Com. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mgmt has invested 2.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sonata Grp has invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ims Cap Mgmt has invested 1.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Somerset Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,380 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 29,890 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd has invested 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Asset reported 2.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oppenheimer & Incorporated has 0.92% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Inspirion Wealth Ltd owns 2,100 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 30,267 were accumulated by Trustco Bancshares N Y. Farmers Tru stated it has 2.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 57,619 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Isnâ€™t a Buyâ€¦ Yet – Investorplace.com” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15600 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25.

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells automotive systems and components in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $72.76 million. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services.

Analysts await China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CAAS’s profit will be $323,382 for 56.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by China Automotive Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Board Fails to Dismiss Heng Ren Lawsuit – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Reports Election of Dr. Henry Lu and Dr. Tong Kooi Teo to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could China Automotive Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CAAS) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.