Sanders Capital Lowered Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position by $450.20 Million; Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Position Raised by Muzinich & Company

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company's stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 265,739 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500.

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc analyzed 16.08 million shares as the company's stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 14.83M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419.99 million, down from 30.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $17.6. About 5.61 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GEO Group +3.5% after boosting year FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More shun U.S. private prison financing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Mylan, Pfizer’s Upjohn To Merge – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 802,373 shares to 3.79M shares, valued at $24.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 3,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,888 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Cor.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $23.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.14 million shares to 10.10M shares, valued at $709.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 215,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $133.00M for 14.19 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.