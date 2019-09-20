Sanders Capital Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Addenda Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $396,825 as Share Price Rose

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 8,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 10,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $214.04. About 685,500 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Arlington County, Va’s $153.6m Go Bonds 2018; 14/03/2018 – IBERDROLA’S RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS HERSHEY’S A1 RATINGS; AFFIRMS PRIME-1; OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Union County, Nj’s Bonds And Mig 1 To Its Notes; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – South Africa’s Ramaphosa assures Moody’s on land reform; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes Of Comm 2015-CCRE23; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Tire Distributors’ Ratings, Citing Unsustainable Capital Structure; 03/04/2018 – FIRST ADVANTAGE OUTLOOK IS POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Moody’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCO)

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 47,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3.28M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $481.82M, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.87M shares traded or 12.93% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 331,150 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Security Natl, West Virginia-based fund reported 35,429 shares. 28 were reported by Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Partnership. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated holds 74,488 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citizens And Northern owns 4,655 shares. 2.32M were reported by Us National Bank & Trust De. 58,605 were reported by Essex Ltd Liability. Godsey & Gibb Associate holds 123,006 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 20,726 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arrow Fincl holds 1.22% or 43,184 shares. Addenda Capital holds 0.28% or 29,799 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 30,044 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.64% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.19 million shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv reported 137,577 shares. Counsel invested in 0.21% or 4,498 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “PepsiCo Offers Cashback Rewards … for Eating More Junk Food – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo unveils PepCoin loyalty program – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Segmental Results Drive Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 18,840 shares to 451,174 shares, valued at $16.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp holds 0.11% or 7.22 million shares. Wellington Group Llp reported 84,439 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 94,929 shares in its portfolio. Bamco New York accumulated 1,062 shares or 0% of the stock. Altarock Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 1.13 million shares for 19.05% of their portfolio. State Bank Of The West invested in 2,303 shares. Choate Inv Advisors holds 1,058 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway accumulated 24.67M shares or 2.32% of the stock. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,109 shares. Chilton Inv Com holds 322,780 shares. Zacks Mngmt holds 0.15% or 38,238 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,569 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hills Bank & Trust Tru reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Analytics Adds Two New Commercial Real Estate Data Partners to the REIS Network – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.40M for 27.16 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.