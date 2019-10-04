Sanders Capital Increased Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake; Last Week Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has $16600 highest and $16300 lowest target. $164.50’s average target is 7.05% above currents $153.67 stock price. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 20. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. See Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) latest ratings:

28/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/09/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $152.0000 New Target: $166.0000 Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $163.0000 Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Sanders Capital Llc increased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 7.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sanders Capital Llc acquired 1.54M shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Sanders Capital Llc holds 22.28 million shares with $1.05 billion value, up from 20.74M last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $19.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.5. About 2.11 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advsrs holds 5,047 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 107,500 shares. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital Management has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 5,277 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Dana Invest Advsr reported 656,238 shares. Private Tru Na holds 6,913 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Lc accumulated 413,100 shares. Jnba Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 350 shares. Loews invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 690,290 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.33% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 18,774 shares. Account Limited Liability accumulated 92,525 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 21,413 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division reported 17,078 shares stake. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca stated it has 3.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Among 5 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. D.R. Horton has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is 0.32% above currents $52.5 stock price. D.R. Horton had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $53 target. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31. Susquehanna downgraded D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Susquehanna has “Neutral” rating and $49 target.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At D.R. Horton, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DHI) 15% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Consumer Cyclical Companies to Consider as Trade Uncertainty Lingers – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Major Averages Nearly Recover From Impeachment Slump – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Comes Back on Trade Hopes, Housing News – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 132,612 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Bright Horizons Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces for Women by FORTUNE – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:BFAM) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:BFAM) 20% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.56 million shares or 0.31% less from 54.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 17,402 shares. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.04% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa, a Luxembourg-based fund reported 5,250 shares. Blair William Il owns 358,011 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.03% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Vaughan Nelson Investment Lp accumulated 65,525 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 170,574 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited holds 97,995 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 348,263 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 31 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.99M shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Brown Advisory holds 1.36 million shares. Oppenheimer & invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Morgan Stanley reported 35,694 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care, early education, and other services for employers and families. The company has market cap of $8.95 billion. It operates through Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services divisions. It has a 52.99 P/E ratio. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center child care, preschool, and elementary education services.