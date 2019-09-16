Sanders Capital Increased By $830,400 Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position; Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Cut By $2.80 Million Its Viasat (VSAT) Holding

Sanders Capital Llc increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 0.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sanders Capital Llc acquired 4,800 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Sanders Capital Llc holds 1.10 million shares with $190.95M value, up from 1.09M last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $55.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased Viasat Inc (VSAT) stake by 10.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as Viasat Inc (VSAT)’s stock declined 9.39%. The Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 300,000 shares with $24.25M value, down from 335,000 last quarter. Viasat Inc now has $4.84B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 166,121 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) stake by 47,000 shares to 555,000 valued at $12.34M in 2019Q2. It also upped Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stake by 140,000 shares and now owns 275,000 shares. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat has $8800 highest and $71 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 0.67% above currents $78.97 stock price. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 9.

Among 4 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $207.75’s average target is 4.54% above currents $198.72 stock price. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 13. UBS downgraded the shares of RTN in report on Wednesday, April 3 to “Neutral” rating. Vertical Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, June 10 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.