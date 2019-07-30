Sanders Capital Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Has Boosted by $15.63 Million; Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stock Value Rose While Endurance Wealth Management Has Upped Its Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 16,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,552 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 344,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 880,108 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Statement regarding Comcast announcement for Sky; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Clears Way for Comcast’s Sky Bid as Race Tightens With Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 114,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.23 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443.62M, up from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.49. About 225,916 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 2 shares to 1 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 1 (CSJ) by 16,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,195 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Investment Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 726,904 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 24,100 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 251,525 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc reported 6,579 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 1.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 6,590 were reported by Bell Natl Bank. Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd Liability reported 31,094 shares. Ibis Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 76,885 shares. Argent Tru Com holds 0.91% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 216,774 shares. Private Wealth holds 0.4% or 26,745 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Co holds 9,305 shares. Capital Intl Ca holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,225 shares. The New York-based Vontobel Asset Management Inc has invested 0.5% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Quadrant Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 76,662 shares.