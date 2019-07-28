Sanders Capital Holding in Micron Technology (MU) Has Upped by $17.14 Million as Stock Price Declined; Lafayette Investments Stake In Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) Was Raised

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,159 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 95,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 132,440 shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 372,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.52M, up from 4.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 93,078 were accumulated by Qs Investors Ltd Llc. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 103,900 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 33,986 shares stake. First Advsrs Lp reported 0% stake. Chicago Equity Partners Lc has 0.02% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 589,208 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Clover Prns Ltd Partnership has 46,697 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 39,072 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Comerica Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 45,205 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 45,405 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 43,524 shares.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bank Appoints New Division Executive of Sandy Spring Private Client Group – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42,295 activity. Michael Mark C also bought $12,323 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares.