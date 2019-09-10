Sanders Capital Holding In Anthem (ANTM) Was Boosted; Harris Associates LP Upped Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holding by $60.71 Million; Stock Price Declined

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 171,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.93 million, up from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $250.45. About 1.26M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 15.39 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657.89M, up from 13.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 7.88 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2,957 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $289.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 415,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. On Friday, May 3 Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2,500 shares.