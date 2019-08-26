Sanders Capital Has Upped Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Shorts at FUTABA CORPORATION FUTABA CORPORATION (FUBAF) Lowered By 0.11%

Sanders Capital Llc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 3.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sanders Capital Llc acquired 114,100 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Sanders Capital Llc holds 3.23M shares with $443.62 million value, up from 3.12 million last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $182.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism

FUTABA CORPORATION FUTABA CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FUBAF) had a decrease of 0.11% in short interest. FUBAF’s SI was 89,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.11% from 89,200 shares previously. It closed at $13.12 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Futaba Corporation primarily manufactures and sells electronic components and systems. The company has market cap of $533.63 million. The firm operates through Electronic Components, Electronic Systems, and Machinery and Tooling divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Electronic Components segment offers vacuum fluorescent displays , VFD modules, organic light-emitting diodes, and touch panels.

