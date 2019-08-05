Sanders Capital Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; As Groupon (GRPN) Share Value Declined, Holder Mig Capital Lowered Its Stake

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 218,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 4.27 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483.69 million, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $109.99. About 3.97M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 29/05/2018 – JP Morgan says second-quarter trading revenue about flat from year ago; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo (JPM); 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: Building Will Serve as JPMorgan Chase’s First Regional Headquarters; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan pushes ECB rate hike forecast to June 2019 after PMI fall; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 720,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 16.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.80 million, down from 17.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 1.29M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone Capital Incorporated has 63,160 shares. Lederer And Associate Investment Counsel Ca holds 2.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,900 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sequoia Fincl Advsr stated it has 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 45,000 shares. 137,053 are owned by Cullinan Assoc. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 78,043 are held by Moreno Evelyn V. Gould Asset Ltd Co Ca accumulated 2,807 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.75% or 417,879 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 1.02 million shares. Graybill Bartz & Associates invested 1.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thomas Story & Son Lc reported 0.14% stake. Miles has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 1,700 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Groupon, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Groupon Stock a Buy or Sell After Last Weekâ€™s Earnings Miss? – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon: Right Story, Wrong Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 207,858 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $51.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,300 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).