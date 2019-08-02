Sanders Capital Has Raised By $79.84 Million Its Citigroup (C) Holding; Avalon Global Asset Management Has Upped Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position

Sanders Capital Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 12.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sanders Capital Llc acquired 1.14 million shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Sanders Capital Llc holds 10.10 million shares with $709.50 million value, up from 8.96M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $154.41B valuation. The stock decreased 3.95% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.35. About 22.25M shares traded or 69.97% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.1% in 2018, Citi Leads; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LUNA: AMLO MOST LIKELY WILL WIN MEXICO ELECTION; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 25/04/2018 – Fortescue Target Price Cut 2.4% to A$4/Share by Citi

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 16.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc acquired 6,630 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 47,630 shares with $11.57 million value, up from 41,000 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $21.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $225.39. About 976,830 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Elm Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 255,130 shares or 4.18% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management reported 396,983 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 13,857 shares. North American Management holds 0.14% or 13,723 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Ma has 32,863 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg stated it has 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Highstreet Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.03% or 8,400 shares. The Ohio-based Truepoint Inc has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 1.22 million shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nordea Investment has 5.78M shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Castleark Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny owns 16,161 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,071 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harber Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 46,089 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.39% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 26,634 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Reliant Management Limited Liability Company has 3.39% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bridges Invest Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 434 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 852 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marco Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,750 shares. The California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 1,683 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Lp owns 13,059 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania reported 14,776 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability invested 1.51% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 121,242 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho initiated Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $285 target. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. Raymond James maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $270 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by FBN Securities on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based WildFire Malware Prevention Service – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Twistlock – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Cybersecurity Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 8,000 shares to 80,100 valued at $10.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 47,700 shares. Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) was reduced too.