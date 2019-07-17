Sanders Capital Has Lowered Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding; CME Group Inc. (CME) Had 4 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Wednesday, July 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19400 target. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Bernstein. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, February 15 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 3. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. J.P. Morgan maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $150 target. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. See CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $194.0000 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $176.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $179.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $210 New Target: $193 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $150 Maintain

Sanders Capital Llc decreased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 59.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sanders Capital Llc sold 158,081 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 2.47%. The Sanders Capital Llc holds 109,719 shares with $69.43 million value, down from 267,800 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $50.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 2.33M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F

Sanders Capital Llc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 579,200 shares to 18.40M valued at $518.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 1.79M shares and now owns 4.75M shares. Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was raised too.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.07M for 14.80 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $72.84 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 38.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.

The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.48. About 1.21 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 10; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 40 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.25-2.50 PCT IN DECEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS NEX TAKEOVER DEADLINE APRIL 12; 28/03/2018 – CME Makes an Offer to Buy NEX at $5.4 Billion Value; 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge; 08/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures down, but off 7-week lows; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Clearing and Transaction Fee Rev $974M; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures