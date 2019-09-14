Sanders Capital Has Increased Its Citigroup (C) Holding; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose, Freshford Capital Management Lowered Holding by $12.24 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 54,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 230,664 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.22 million, down from 284,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 869,815 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 251,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10.35M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $818.35 million, up from 10.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.26 million shares. Swift Run Lc holds 5.24% or 81,070 shares in its portfolio. Kempner Capital Mngmt holds 4.15% or 90,535 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 203,956 shares stake. Regions Fincl accumulated 0.23% or 290,766 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0.18% or 31,317 shares. Maltese Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 523,500 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Northside Management Lc has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 339,310 shares stake. Blb&B Ltd Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,302 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability invested in 1.39% or 912,376 shares. Scotia Capital owns 568,838 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs Inc holds 0.62% or 153,713 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 12,195 shares stake.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62 million for 24.26 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 106,954 shares. Penobscot Mngmt holds 1.6% or 34,489 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 11,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Inv Advsr Inc stated it has 3,140 shares. Td Asset Inc reported 201,460 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 524,700 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Benin Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,705 shares. Maple Capital accumulated 1,989 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Capital Guardian holds 0.29% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 93,838 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 7,000 shares. Wealthquest Corporation holds 0.27% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 3,195 shares. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 18,109 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 4,458 shares. Page Arthur B has 0.35% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Duncker Streett And reported 9,940 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.