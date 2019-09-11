Sanders Capital Has Increased Holding in Facebook (FB) by $37.20 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lau Associates Has Increased Position

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 201,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3.77M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699.74 million, up from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $188.38. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook data scandal widens as Canadian company accused of helping target U.S. voters; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED B; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica worked on Facebook ads with President Donald Trump’s campaign ahead of the presidential election in 2016 and has been accused of using the data to help influence the vote; 08/05/2018 – Facebook curbs foreign adverts for Irish abortion vote; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Data on 87 Million People May Have Been Shared; 05/03/2018 – Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 19/03/2018 – Lasry made his comments after reports on Friday said political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica was able to collect data on 50 million people’s Facebook profiles without their consent; 16/04/2018 – Lawmakers publish evidence that Cambridge Analytica work helped Brexit group; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK GOT 500-999 USER/ACCT U.S. NSL REQUESTS JAN.-JUNE ’17; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream exclusive live Major League Baseball games for the first time

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $215.84. About 1.19M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – $GS CEO Blankfein preparing exit by year end; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: RISKS TO OIL PRICE INCLUDE POSSIBLE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and UBS back women in finance initiative; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – LSE Hires Goldman Veteran Schwimmer as CEO (Video); 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 06/03/2018 – Goldman: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 25/05/2018 – Qiagen at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciitgroup Inc by 7,855 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IWM) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,164 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA).

