Sanders Capital Has Cut Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $99.91 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Phocas Financial Has Increased Its Ruth`S Hospitality Group (RUTH) Stake by $4.40 Million

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) by 94.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 176,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% . The institutional investor held 361,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, up from 185,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $647.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 23,303 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 15/03/2018 Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Celebrate The Pinot Noir Grape At Upcoming Ruth’s Tastemaker Dinner; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING HOLD; 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 1.1% ON A FISCAL YEAR BASIS; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality: Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 1.1% on a Fiscal Year Basis; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q EPS 45c; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 158,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 109,719 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.43 million, down from 267,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $78.76. About 770,993 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG)

