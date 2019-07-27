Sanders Capital Has Cut Bp Plc (BP) Stake by $580,500; Market Value Declined; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Buckhead Capital Management Has Decreased by $984,699 Its Stake

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,815 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 30,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.47 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.73M, down from 6.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 9.84M shares traded or 75.91% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP SEES LNG SUPPLIES DOUBLING OVER NEXT 20 YEARS; 01/05/2018 – BP profits surge 71 percent amid oil price rally; 10/04/2018 – BP: NEED TO LET DUST SETTLE AROUND U.S. TARIFFS; 25/04/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft says 2017 dividend seen at 10.48 rbls/share; 01/05/2018 – Oil prices are looking ‘frothy’ and could lead to a correction, BP finance chief says; 12/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP AND PETROBRAS FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 14/05/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: #BREAKING: Suspect at large after person shot at BP Gas Station in northeast Charlotte this morning, police; 10/05/2018 – BP INTENDS TO PARTICIPATE IN ISTANBUL NEW AIRPORT FUEL TENDER; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Underlying Replacement Cost Profit $2.6B; 10/04/2018 – BP: BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE IS BACK DOWN TO $50/BBL

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of stock or 4,220 shares. $1.19M worth of stock was sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. Vrohidis Ippocratis had sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Another trade for 13,290 shares valued at $2.66 million was sold by THULIN INGE G. Bauman James L also sold $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Camarda Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fiduciary Tru Com reported 105,587 shares. 22,145 are owned by Dean Inv Ltd Com. Renaissance Techs Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 287,427 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.04% or 1.34M shares. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.74 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.15% or 144,077 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp Trust Company holds 0.96% or 24,173 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 823,886 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 8,417 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Limited Company owns 5,656 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.35% or 5,790 shares. Pacific Global invested in 24,579 shares. 53 are owned by Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability. Trust Company Of Vermont reported 108,588 shares stake.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21,620 shares to 72,112 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 236,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

