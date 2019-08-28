Sanders Capital Decreased Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake by $450.20 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Valuation Rose, First National Trust Co Has Raised by $409,372 Its Position

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 22,804 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 18,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $122.45. About 1.22 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 16.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 14.83 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419.99M, down from 30.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 2.75M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 was bought by DELANEY PETER B. The insider BEST RHYS J bought $122,303.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $23.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 243,600 shares to 5.94M shares, valued at $609.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 372,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.66 million for 13.56 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 17,253 shares to 48,350 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 37,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,693 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings.