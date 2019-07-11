Sand Hill Global Advisors Upped Its Position in Concho Res (CXO) by $2.08 Million as Market Value Declined; Electronic Arts (EA) Position Held by Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 112.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 18,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,643 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 16,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.99. About 300,397 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONSIDERATION TO EACH RSP SHAREHOLDER TO BE $50.24 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 953,952 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock. 12,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $1.23M were sold by Bruzzo Chris. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of stock.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares to 296,443 shares, valued at $24.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,132 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oasmia, Karyopharm, Electronic Arts – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, VZ, EA – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take Two (TTWO) Set to Launch The Outer Worlds on Oct 25 – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, EA, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard Is An Undervalued Transformation Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council owns 5,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co stated it has 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ims Capital Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 7,674 shares. Holderness Invests Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 297,316 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 385,586 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 17,515 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors holds 0% or 5,165 shares in its portfolio. Atria Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Parus Fin (Uk) owns 20,700 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Kcm Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 2,480 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 488,108 shares. Moreover, Tuttle Tactical has 0.95% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 46,746 shares. 40,167 were reported by South State Corp.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Bill Nygren Comments on Concho Resources – GuruFocus.com” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who held shares of RSP Permian, Inc. (RSPP) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Top Energy Stocks to Buy With Huge Implied Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Must-Own Energy Stocks as Oil Surges Through the $60 Level – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Concho Resources -5% as Q4 earnings, revenues miss estimates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Ltd holds 0.08% or 5,074 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 56 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Group invested in 8,113 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has 5,828 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Pcl owns 92,628 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Leavell Management Inc invested in 3,360 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 25,000 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Pictet Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 71,121 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 114,898 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Co reported 2.72M shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc accumulated 1.09 million shares. Chilton Capital Lc invested in 4,940 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 0.03% or 37,076 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 1.38M shares. Rr Advisors Ltd owns 45,000 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $223,020 activity.