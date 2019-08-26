Sand Hill Global Advisors Upped Its Position in Concho Res (CXO) as Market Valuation Declined; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Boosted Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Shares Rose

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 43,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 154,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.63M, up from 110,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $218.38. About 1.50M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 112.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 18,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 35,643 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 16,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 256,310 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS MANY MORE ‘SMALL IMPROVEMENTS’ IN WELL EFFICIENCIES IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 25/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian in Deal Valued at $9.5B; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates RSP Permian, Inc. Acquisition

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) by 55,693 shares to 174,507 shares, valued at $16.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook 30303 (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,815 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis owns 13,153 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.14% stake. Amarillo Comml Bank holds 1,336 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Texas-based Hodges Cap has invested 0.55% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bluestein R H, Michigan-based fund reported 250,171 shares. Cap Research Global Investors reported 0.99% stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.85% or 43,582 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 0.54% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,678 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has invested 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meridian Investment Counsel holds 1.44% or 12,863 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Lc has 0.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 1.93% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.12% or 7,906 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 69.17 million shares for 0.59% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Incorporated reported 23,003 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Buckingham Capital Management invested 0.77% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 658,569 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. L & S Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 526 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 4,345 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Ellington Management Limited accumulated 9,900 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested 0.23% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 10,110 are owned by Zacks Inv Management. Legal General Gru Plc has invested 0.08% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.02% or 38,124 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1.42M shares stake. Comerica State Bank owns 37,076 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. BRIDWELL TUCKER S had bought 7,000 shares worth $492,240 on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $104,500 was made by Schroer Brenda R on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $654,000 were bought by HARPER JACK F. $49,084 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by Helms Susan J.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,396 shares to 50,527 shares, valued at $9.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 44,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,541 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).