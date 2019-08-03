Sand Hill Global Advisors Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $2.99 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Btr Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $10.29 Million

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 194,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 29,431 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 223,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.64M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 8,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 10/05/2018 – Ryanair Goes All-In on AWS; 30/03/2018 – Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker holds 0.26% or 129,130 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5.80M shares. Edgemoor Inv Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited stated it has 119,965 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 779,943 shares. 21,651 were accumulated by Shayne Llc. Strs Ohio has 1.14 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Corp Pa owns 27,269 shares. First Bank & Trust holds 40,000 shares. Godsey Gibb Associate invested 2.5% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Grassi Inv Mgmt owns 12,200 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 48,445 shares. 112,451 were reported by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Names Rona Fairhead to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,050 shares to 45,920 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 29,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Income Builder Fund.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,149 shares to 384,475 shares, valued at $33.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).