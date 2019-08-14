Sand Hill Global Advisors Raised Holding in Concho Res (CXO) by $2.08 Million; Stevens Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) by $1.62 Million

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 112.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 18,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 35,643 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 16,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.22. About 2.16 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – RSP PERMIAN SAYS CONCHO CHAIRMAN & CEO TIM LEACH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMBINED CO – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach, source says [00:45 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS RECEIVED $280 MILLION IN SALE ON NON-CORE LEASEHOLD; 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey; 21/03/2018 – Concho Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 325.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 7,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 10,251 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 2,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $203.74. About 176,206 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65); 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 11,874 shares to 82,848 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,527 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 17,700 shares. Cleararc Capital invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 31,893 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 1.38 million shares. Cap Investors has 0.61% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 22.76M shares. Papp L Roy & Associates reported 0.05% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Cwm Llc has 0.02% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 6,802 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma owns 316,155 shares. Amp Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 119,832 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Stifel owns 13,388 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Tx holds 1.47% or 7,271 shares. First Personal Fincl has 8 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 92,628 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 39,384 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.56 million activity. Helms Susan J bought $49,084 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Thursday, August 8. $492,240 worth of stock was bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5. 2,000 shares were bought by Merriman Gary A, worth $139,800 on Monday, August 5.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 35,741 shares to 18,565 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 73,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,018 shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).