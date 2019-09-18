Sand Hill Global Advisors Lowered Its Position in Ecolab (ECL) by $329,778; Boltwood Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $597,683 as Shares Rose

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 7,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, down from 18,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 6.51M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,712 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66 million, down from 35,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.04M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $974.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 203,934 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $84.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.