Sand Hill Global Advisors Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $2.99 Million; Shorts at CIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT AG ZUG ORDINARY (CFRHF) Raised By 0.61%

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 20.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,679 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc holds 6,385 shares with $11.37M value, down from 8,064 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $875.82B valuation. The stock decreased 2.95% or $53.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1770.56. About 2.02 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Move Allows Cox to Close More Than 40 Data Centers; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels

CIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT AG ZUG ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CFRHF) had an increase of 0.61% in short interest. CFRHF’s SI was 1.76 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.61% from 1.75M shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 1957 days are for CIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT AG ZUG ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CFRHF)’s short sellers to cover CFRHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.24% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.8. About 3,907 shares traded or 259.10% up from the average. Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRHF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Grp Ltd Liability Com has 445 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.81% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 238 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Halsey Inc Ct invested in 3.92% or 13,423 shares. Shikiar Asset accumulated 10,751 shares or 8.02% of the stock. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 5.8% or 71,434 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has 2.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 3.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howe And Rusling holds 5,200 shares. Wedge Management L Lp Nc has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 522 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Com reported 58,864 shares. Arvest Commercial Bank Division, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 459 shares. Security holds 3,240 shares. 5,134 are owned by 1St Source Savings Bank. Clough Cap Ptnrs Lp reported 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2200 target in Thursday, February 28 report. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $235000 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 7,149 shares to 384,475 valued at $33.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3,202 shares and now owns 46,058 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.60 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $41.68 billion. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other divisions. It has a 14.91 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.