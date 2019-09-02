Sand Hill Global Advisors Lifted Stake in Facebook (FB); As Copart (CPRT) Valuation Rose, Holder Smith Thomas W Has Trimmed Holding by $1.05 Million

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 19/03/2018 – VANITY FAIR: Breaking: Zuckerberg’s Russia nightmare deepens as Alex Stamos, Facebook’s security chief, steps down over; 02/05/2018 – The company at the middle of Facebook’s data scandal is shutting its doors; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Announcement that Data from 87 Million Facebook Users was Shared with Cambridge; 26/03/2018 – Cramer says China-U.S. trade, Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview, short-sellers and Facebook’s data scandal all contributed to the recovery; 31/05/2018 – Facebook Clearly Threatens One Type of Democracy: Fully Charged; 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy; 11/04/2018 – Dealbook: Did Mark Zuckerberg Do Enough to Protect Facebook?: DealBook Briefing; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 20/03/2018 – Mike Butcher: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 965,200 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 4 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $127.06M for 33.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,628 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. 49,850 were accumulated by Covey Cap Advsr Llc. Strs Ohio holds 40,265 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advsrs reported 2.34% stake. The Wisconsin-based Madison Invest Incorporated has invested 1.45% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Com accumulated 31,433 shares. London Of Virginia holds 0.84% or 1.62M shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.03% or 112,400 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 57,900 shares stake. National Asset Management invested in 3,878 shares. Cibc reported 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 29,172 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 859,066 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) stated it has 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler & Associates holds 0.04% or 7,303 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Management reported 29,776 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Broad Run Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.77% or 103,638 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs stated it has 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,470 were accumulated by Perkins Coie Tru. Sta Wealth Lc reported 5,080 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Pa owns 3,504 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0.72% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Allen Ops Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 3,624 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Com holds 0.48% or 8,958 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Trust Company owns 20,665 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0.58% or 55,883 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Limited holds 3.25% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Oakworth invested in 2,402 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 3.23M shares or 6.27% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: