Sand Hill Global Advisors Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $531,532; Rmb Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Peapack (PGC) by $2.06 Million

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 79,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The hedge fund held 160,272 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 239,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $553.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 23,984 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $185.84. About 7.17 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook has faced controversy in recent months over data privacy, reports of Russian propaganda and misinformation related to ethnic cleansing in Myanmar; 23/03/2018 – Chief ‘s ‘hubris’ steered Cambridge Analytica towards Facebook scandal; 11/04/2018 – WXOW News 19: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional testimony; 22/03/2018 – Here’s the transcript of Recode’s interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Cambridge Analytica controversy and more; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says `A Few’ Advertisers Paused Spending; 26/04/2018 – Facebook opened more than 8 percent higher a day after reporting better-than-expected first quarter earnings; 29/03/2018 – Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday; 05/04/2018 – Facebook asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients, such as illnesses and prescription info, for a proposed research project that hasn’t moved forward; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Military Tax Questions Answered During Facebook Live Event

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5,866 shares to 167,356 shares, valued at $22.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 11.85 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 44,348 shares to 112,541 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 11,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,848 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

