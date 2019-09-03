Sand Hill Global Advisors Increased Its Facebook (FB) Position by $531,532; Shaker Investments Raised Position in Healthequity (HQY)

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – Peter Thiel Nominated for Re-Election to Facebook Board; 20/03/2018 – Facebook extends fall as wider tech sector steadies; 01/05/2018 – Facebook To Let Users Clear All History — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – The Quint: Breaking his silence on the Cambridge Analytica situation, Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook doesn’t deserve to; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: The right way to fix Facebook; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPLACES HEAD OF U.S. POLICY AMID SCRUTINY: NYT; 10/04/2018 – Vietnam activists question Facebook on suppressing dissent; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet Lawmakers Ahead of Tough Questions; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Stays in the Friend Zone; 23/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook spent more money than ever lobbying the U.S. government this year

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 76.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.11. About 1.34 million shares traded or 14.68% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Directors and Officers Recent Trades – Live Trading News” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook wins review of BlackBerry photo tag patent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,436 shares to 15,559 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 358,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,701 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Park Avenue Securities Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian Lp reported 13,819 shares. 54,804 are owned by First Manhattan Communications. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 38,006 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. World Asset Mngmt accumulated 157,476 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com, California-based fund reported 3,719 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.63% or 44,023 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 560,431 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ww Invsts has 1.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 44.50M shares. 4.86 million were reported by Principal Gru. Stock Yards Bancorp And Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,404 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors owns 0.57% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,928 shares. Steadfast Capital LP invested in 1.6% or 611,002 shares.

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for September 3, 2019 : COUP, HQY, GSM, EGAN, SB, YRD – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) Down 2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMN or HQY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity (HQY) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.