Sand Hill Global Advisors Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Cut by $340,516 as Stock Value Rose; Tortoise Capital Advisors Holding in Antero Resources (AR) Boosted by $1.36 Million

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 271,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75M, up from 948,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 7.89 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR)

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 55,607 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 58,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15,662 shares to 14.48M shares, valued at $996.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 672,993 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc..

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought $49,689 worth of stock or 7,200 shares. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $974.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 118,046 shares to 271,053 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.