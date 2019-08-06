Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Upped Concho Res (CXO) Holding By $2.08 Million; Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Has 3.57 Sentiment

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased Concho Res Inc (CXO) stake by 112.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc acquired 18,897 shares as Concho Res Inc (CXO)’s stock declined 10.20%. The Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc holds 35,643 shares with $3.96 million value, up from 16,746 last quarter. Concho Res Inc now has $13.43B valuation. The stock decreased 4.92% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.77. About 2.52M shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS IT CLOSED SALE OF NON-CORE LEASHOLD IN 1Q 2018; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Shale Producer Concho Buys Rival RSP Permian in $8 Billion Deal; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger; 28/03/2018 – RSP PERMIAN SAYS CONCHO CHAIRMAN & CEO TIM LEACH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMBINED CO – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers

Among 12 analysts covering Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Concho Resources had 21 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CXO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $136 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 49,950 shares to 187,639 valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 358,549 shares and now owns 3,701 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Concho Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:CXO) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Concho Resources Stock Is Cratering Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $223,020 activity. $223,020 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by Merriman Gary A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 142 are held by Regions. Smithfield Company has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Atwood Palmer accumulated 400 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 3,200 shares. United Automobile Association reported 63,158 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 11,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss State Bank holds 0.08% or 668,489 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has 143,042 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 2.33 million shares. Citigroup reported 50,104 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.11% or 47,642 shares in its portfolio. Washington-based Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.25% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 1,825 were reported by Grassi Mngmt.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. for 40,582 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 120,952 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kempner Capital Management Inc. has 0.28% invested in the company for 47,800 shares. The Louisiana-based Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 421,800 shares.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $129.44 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 15.74 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 1,783 shares traded. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) has risen 5.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500.