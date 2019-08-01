Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Raised Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $389,900 as Valuation Declined; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Were Volatile, Weiss Asset Management LP Has Upped by $1.72 Million Its Stake

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 12,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 10,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $193.98. About 835,812 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 372,682 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Manhattan Co has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 4,672 shares. Carroll has 1,000 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated reported 13,104 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com invested in 0% or 1,118 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 10,634 shares. Cohen Steers stated it has 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Northeast Finance Consultants, Connecticut-based fund reported 19,000 shares. 44,582 are owned by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc accumulated 0.05% or 10,110 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Lc reported 25,762 shares. 10,346 were reported by Prudential Public Limited Com. Pinnacle Financial accumulated 3,753 shares. First Allied Advisory Service invested in 23,894 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 11,693 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 24,700 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 11.50M shares to 32.49 million shares, valued at $50.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Plat Pallad (SPPP).

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 303,468 shares to 25,963 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,385 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).