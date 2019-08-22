Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position as Shares Rose; Sterneck Capital Management Has Lowered Its At&T (T) Stake by $539,431; Stock Price Rose

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 17,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 39,585 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 56,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 15.77 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 50,527 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.60M, down from 53,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $212.61. About 17.13M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 30/04/2018 – Apple loses top slot of India’s premium smartphone market to Samsung; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 18,897 shares to 35,643 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 762,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

