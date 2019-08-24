Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position as Share Value Rose; Bath Savings Trust Co Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Holding by $6.53 Million

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 50,527 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.60 million, down from 53,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 70.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 69,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 28,987 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 98,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65M shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – CELGENE NAMES JUNO THERAPEUTICS FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 84,871 shares to 743,217 shares, valued at $209.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 61,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prtn LP accumulated 40,019 shares. Buckhead Lc accumulated 38,204 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs accumulated 15,603 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Windsor Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horrell Cap Mgmt has 2,359 shares. Hodges Mgmt reported 24,217 shares. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 1.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,893 shares. Stearns Fin Ser Gp holds 20,812 shares. Df Dent And Com Inc holds 31,745 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na stated it has 3.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oarsman invested in 23,147 shares. Hendershot Invs, a Virginia-based fund reported 55,486 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability accumulated 542,985 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hilton Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 2,052 shares to 61,830 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orbimed Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.43% or 295,000 shares. 17,349 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Corp. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 0.27% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Group Incorporated One Trading Lp reported 0.05% stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd accumulated 0% or 638 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh holds 0.03% or 27,637 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 26,475 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Co invested 4.7% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Opus Point Limited reported 8,510 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 7,672 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.49% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,299 shares. Papp L Roy And stated it has 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 0.21% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

