Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Lowered Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $329,778; Kbc Group Nv Has Upped Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $6.65 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 93,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 382,609 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.42 million, up from 288,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.46 million shares traded or 37.30% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,712 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66 million, down from 35,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 897,279 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8.72M were accumulated by State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,157 shares. Washington Trust Co holds 19,369 shares. Amer Invest Ser Inc reported 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability reported 275,000 shares stake. Clark Cap owns 2,800 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 147,500 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Wade G W & has invested 1.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Monarch Cap Management holds 7,515 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs has invested 0.36% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 5,035 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 4.08 million shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Company holds 482,305 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 13,286 shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sleep Number Corp by 49,656 shares to 16,656 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 16,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,282 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,374 are owned by Next Gp. 15 are held by Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 69,664 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Cibc National Bank Usa owns 2,053 shares. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 998 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 11,742 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company. Oregon-based Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.79% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cap Wealth Planning Lc reported 3,954 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Howland Cap Mgmt Lc owns 2.5% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 163,647 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Management Incorporated has 1.22% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 65,239 shares. Agf Invests Incorporated holds 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 35,889 shares. Glenmede Co Na invested in 18,761 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Investec Asset Limited stated it has 70,929 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $974.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,792 shares to 388,267 shares, valued at $33.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.