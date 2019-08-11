Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $2.99 Million as Share Price Declined; As Disney Walt Co. (DIS) Shares Rose, Westend Advisors Upped by $1.91 Billion Its Position

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 17,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 327,272 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.34B, up from 310,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, down from 8,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon is squeezing suppliers to curb losses in price wars- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.5% or 1,089 shares. Fort Point Prns Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,066 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset LP invested in 1.57% or 7,097 shares. C M Bidwell Ltd holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 505 shares. Windsor Mngmt Limited Liability reported 147 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs holds 0.73% or 756 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 2,724 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bowling Mngmt Limited stated it has 4,844 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ashford Capital Mngmt holds 887 shares. Leonard Green & Prns Lp owns 3,000 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Northstar Grp Inc invested in 2,717 shares or 2.16% of the stock. 1,203 are owned by Boys Arnold & Communication. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Ltd Partnership has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 18,897 shares to 35,643 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 98,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 3,227 shares to 29,835 shares, valued at $35.11 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.04 million are held by Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership. Narwhal Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 919,391 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Maple Mngmt stated it has 5,581 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 6,187 shares. Moreover, Altfest L J & Com has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 62,618 shares. 77,366 were accumulated by Haverford Svcs Incorporated. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,703 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc invested in 0.16% or 404 shares. Bowen Hanes accumulated 336,106 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 304,285 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Ltd invested 4.92% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). National Bank Of Stockton holds 1.04% or 18,306 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 10,448 shares.

