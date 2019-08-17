Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Position by $531,532; Share Value Rose; Ranger Investment Management LP Upped Its Neogen (NEOG) Holding by $5.62 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 98,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 393,684 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59M, up from 295,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 136,530 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of lawmakers from the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Trust Crisis: Americans Say It Has Harmed Democracy, Only 1 in 4 Believe Positive Development for Society, According to New Survey From Digital Citizens Alliance; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN SAYS GERMAN GOVT WANTS FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE CLARITY AFTER REPORTS OF DATA ABUSE; 05/04/2018 – ICO: INVESTIGATING 30 ORGANIZATIONS, INCLUDING FACEBOOK; 28/03/2018 – Wieser, Cakmak on Facebook Missteps Post Information Breach (Video); 21/03/2018 – Alongside social media giant Facebook, Cambridge Analytica is at the center of an ongoing dispute over the alleged harvesting and use of personal data. Both companies deny any wrongdoing; 10/04/2018 – Senator Chuck Grassley to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: The status quo no longer works; 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL’S FACEBOOK PROBE WILL EXAMINE POSSIBLE INFRINGEMENT OF ISRAELIS’ PRIVACY – JUSTICE MINISTRY; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Playboy and Will Ferrell among latest to delete Facebook; 03/05/2018 – Flyt Brings Messenger Payments to Hospitality with Facebook

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 112,353 shares to 50,893 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 99,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,904 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.3% or 369,033 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 1.25% stake. Granite Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kentucky Retirement invested in 104,297 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Overbrook Mgmt holds 4.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 124,429 shares. Leisure owns 0.62% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,397 shares. Connable Office stated it has 19,806 shares. American Assets Inv Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.21% or 7,700 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co invested in 1.03 million shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership invested in 7.88% or 259,688 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Llc has invested 1.72% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fil Limited reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Firsthand Cap Mgmt accumulated 75,000 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 4,828 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 136,768 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Ptnrs Limited owns 0.03% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 9,034 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc reported 65,639 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). 157,000 are held by Teton Advsrs. Bamco has invested 0.24% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated has 303,134 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 749 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 861,282 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 5,220 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 16,726 shares. 4,436 are owned by Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Private Tru Na holds 57,934 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 368,232 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 9,021 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 116,548 shares to 965,718 shares, valued at $62.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacytexas Financial Group I by 76,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,253 shares, and cut its stake in Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).