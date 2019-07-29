Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Increased Its Concho Res (CXO) Holding by $2.08 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Pacifica Capital Investments Decreased Its Five Below (FIVE) Stake by $2.03 Million

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 16,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 203,282 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26M, down from 219,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $121.56. About 552,120 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 112.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 18,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,643 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 16,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $97.13. About 1.33M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO HOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO; 13/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $159; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS IT CLOSED SALE OF NON-CORE LEASHOLD IN 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION ADDS 2.2 BLN BOE OF RESOURCE POTENTIAL; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Rev $947M; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONSIDERATION TO EACH RSP SHAREHOLDER TO BE $50.24 PER SHARE

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38M and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 27,898 shares to 390,926 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 11,874 shares to 82,848 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,731 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

