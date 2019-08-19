Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Increased Holding in Facebook (FB) by $531,532; Southern Co (SO) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Rose

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FB: #Mozilla chairwoman Mitchell Baker tells me her company has stopped advertising on #Facebook. This comes after the company launched a petition asking Facebook to ensure users’ privacy; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Rush Compares Zuckerberg to J. Edgar Hoover; 05/04/2018 – Facebook asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients, such as illnesses and prescription info, for a proposed research project that hasn’t moved forward; 01/05/2018 – Medallia and Facebook Define Next Generation of Collaborative Customer Experience Management; 17/04/2018 – Facebook should stop playing ‘whack a mole’ with crises, says activist investor; 26/03/2018 – Oregon AG: AG Rosenblum Joins Coalition Demanding Answers from Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Facebook in damage limitation mode; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS URGED THE STATE LEGISLATURE TO PASS HIS STOP HACKS AND IMPROVE ELECTRONIC DATA SECURITY ACT

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 92,301 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 106,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 6.26 million shares traded or 42.98% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company accumulated 0.18% or 435,143 shares. Chesley Taft & Limited Co has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cadence Bancorp Na invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 1.44M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Incorporated has invested 0.17% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Oppenheimer Inc reported 68,652 shares stake. Horizon Invests Lc owns 30,644 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.36% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lowe Brockenbrough And owns 7,038 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart invested in 0.67% or 44,466 shares. Argent Tru holds 0.22% or 41,138 shares in its portfolio. Cap Inv Lc invested in 1.3% or 429,878 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Peninsula Asset Mngmt owns 0.38% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 10,090 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) And Wondering If The 15% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About The Southern Company’s (NYSE:SO) 4.5% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,213 shares to 33,919 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 190,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 372,146 shares. Arbor Investment Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,798 shares. Boston Advisors Llc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 103,205 shares. North Amer Mgmt Corp accumulated 3,009 shares. Select Equity Group Inc Ltd Partnership holds 93,335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.02% or 282 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 24,885 shares. 116,110 are owned by Tiger Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 397,349 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Llc Ny has 8,193 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc reported 77,836 shares stake. Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Park Oh invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Facebook Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, DAUs Up To 1.59B – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.