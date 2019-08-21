Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.99 Million; As Rosetta Stone (RST) Valuation Declined, Holder Timessquare Capital Management Lifted Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, down from 8,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.97. About 911,115 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County; 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks; 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 74,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.83 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 25,829 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors

More notable recent Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rosetta Stone Inc. to Host 2018 Analyst & Investor Day and Report Third Quarter Results on November 6th in New York City – GlobeNewswire” on October 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rosetta Stone Hires Seasoned Technology Executive NYSE:RST – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Rosetta Stone and HIAS Partner to Provide Refugee Populations with Language Learning Software – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rosetta Stone Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rosetta Stone, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 203,405 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 36,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,000 shares, and cut its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 66,302 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 971,419 shares in its portfolio. North Amer Management Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,544 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). The New York-based Secor Cap Advsr LP has invested 0.15% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). 23,488 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc owns 31,564 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 227 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 19,323 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership De reported 34,907 shares. California-based Granite Inv Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). 70,185 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.31% or 223,461 shares.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,149 shares to 384,475 shares, valued at $33.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 61,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Management Ltd Company reported 1.96% stake. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northstar accumulated 2.16% or 2,717 shares. California-based Aspiriant Llc has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chatham Capital Group Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 241 shares. Veritas Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 270 shares in its portfolio. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Huntington Bancorp owns 47,808 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Oz Management LP reported 188,522 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hardman Johnston Advsr Llc has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tctc reported 5,528 shares stake. Smithfield Tru Company has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 85,139 were accumulated by Cibc Mkts.