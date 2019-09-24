Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $329,778; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by $448,716

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 613 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,587 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $15.2 during the last trading session, reaching $828.09. About 366,403 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $325; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,712 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66 million, down from 35,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $194.9. About 592,863 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 0.22% or 20,753 shares. Jones Lllp invested in 0% or 1,745 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,585 shares. Osborne Prns Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.26% or 6,787 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Mcdonald Capital Invsts Incorporated Ca has 735,853 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 0.4% or 247,658 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 0.22% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,814 shares. Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 3,298 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Comm has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Adams Natural Resources Fund invested in 33,900 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 0.03% or 487 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.02% stake. Cap Corp Va invested in 1,335 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 356,620 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $974.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 89,803 shares to 172,651 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.33 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cap Guardian stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). State Teachers Retirement reported 38,868 shares. Whittier Tru holds 474 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 6,833 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc invested in 590 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP reported 2,117 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 29,819 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli & Commerce Advisers Incorporated owns 6,500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund has invested 0.08% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.21% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 66.14 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.