Sand Hill Global Advisors Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $329,264 as Shares Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Symphony Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 232.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 461 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building a smart home robot; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 19/03/2018 – Amazon comes out with more tools for game developers; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 28/03/2018 – Trump has discussed altering the company’s tax treatment because several of his friends told him Amazon is hurting their businesses and “killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers,” the report says

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 5 – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,415 shares to 163,458 shares, valued at $30.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 35,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 265,666 shares to 674,302 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,321 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).

