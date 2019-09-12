Sand Hill Global Advisors Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Position By $329,778; 1 Analysts Bullish American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Among 2 analysts covering American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock (NYSE:AEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock has $3200 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31’s average target is 27.89% above currents $24.24 stock price. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of AEL in report on Friday, June 14 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. See American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) latest ratings:

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 4.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,674 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc holds 33,712 shares with $6.66 million value, down from 35,386 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $57.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $198.38. About 675,761 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

The stock increased 1.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.24. About 200,167 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells fixed index and fixed rate annuity products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. It issues fixed index annuities and fixed rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It has a 10.5 P/E ratio. The firm also offers life insurance products comprising traditional ordinary and term, universal life, and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Limited owns 9,723 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 126,402 shares. Pinebridge Invs L P accumulated 72,825 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.04% or 140,974 shares. Kepos L P owns 68,140 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 33,900 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Com reported 23,493 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 8,799 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Globeflex Capital L P invested in 0% or 47 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 4,600 shares stake. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett & Communications Limited Liability Company invested in 1,050 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, M&R Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Synovus has 0.12% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 39,179 shares. Altavista Wealth owns 1.24% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 19,639 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A accumulated 25,404 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 31,053 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.28% or 110,591 shares. Nordea Investment Management holds 314,222 shares. Washington Tru reported 2,005 shares. Bessemer has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Pitcairn Communication has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Northstar Inv Advsr Ltd Llc holds 3,307 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank has 0.16% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Hikari Ltd has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 2.11% above currents $198.38 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of ECL in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, April 18 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21000 target in Wednesday, August 7 report.

