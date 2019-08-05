Sand Hill Global Advisors Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Qci Asset Management Upped Bank Of America (BAC) Holding By $392,229

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 5.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc holds 58,731 shares with $6.11 million value, down from 61,897 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $287.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.88. About 5.21M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 1.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc acquired 14,527 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 774,322 shares with $21.36M value, up from 759,795 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $260.07B valuation. The stock decreased 5.26% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 57.50 million shares traded or 20.05% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/04/2018 – 60NQ: Merrill Lynch SA: Annual Financial Report; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 24/04/2018 – ALPHABET INC GOOGL.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $1270 FROM $1360; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Drops 42% This Year, BofA Leads; 21/03/2018 – OilPrice.com: BofA In On $6 Billion Financing Deal for Petrobras Subsidiary Bid; 08/03/2018 – SEC SAYS SETTLED CHARGES WITH MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF CHINA-BASED ISSUER -STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) stake by 6,660 shares to 750 valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 132,342 shares and now owns 1,997 shares. Schwab Us Large (SCHX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14.22 million are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Kistler has 0.18% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15,360 shares. Rench Wealth Management Incorporated holds 178,669 shares or 3.22% of its portfolio. Twin Management invested in 1.45% or 1.07 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.74M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Synovus invested in 682,635 shares. Prio Wealth LP invested in 2.18% or 1.69M shares. Southeast Asset Advsr holds 18,352 shares. Bailard holds 111,879 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.61% or 34,780 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tru Lc invested in 3.2% or 150,491 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 110,265 shares. Mraz Amerine Inc has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Second Curve Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 1.66% or 78,786 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wood. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,264 were accumulated by Connors Investor Service Incorporated. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pathstone Family Office invested in 0.02% or 1,748 shares. First Personal Svcs accumulated 57,146 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.78% or 31,688 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fulton Fincl Bank Na reported 58,052 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset has 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp holds 40,966 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 661,444 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 7,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Noesis Capital Mangement has 6,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 6,678 shares.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) stake by 18,897 shares to 35,643 valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) stake by 98,672 shares and now owns 1.28M shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, June 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of stock. Shares for $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock.

