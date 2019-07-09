Sand Hill Global Advisors Cut Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Valuation Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Lifted by Golub Group Llc

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 69.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 126,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 308,396 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24M, up from 181,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $141.29. About 3.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 8,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $29.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1981.81. About 2.52 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 28/03/2018 – Rudolf E. Havenstein: BREAKING: AMAZON names John Podesta to board; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 30/04/2018 – Asda and Sainsbury’s deal is an ‘Amazon protection program,’ investment manager says; 03/05/2018 – Unlike Amazon, Google doesn’t operate an actual e-commerce marketplace; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Vanguard Information Technology ETF a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Antitrust Insurance For Amazon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Stock or Microsoft Stock: Which Should Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Do the Charts Point to a Big Fall for Alibaba Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Under-the-Radar Stories in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 96,842 shares to 455,311 shares, valued at $69.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 35,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 93.84 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.