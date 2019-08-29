Sand Hill Global Advisors Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding By $641,844; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Boosted By $479,674 Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 17.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired 1,942 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 13,228 shares with $3.27M value, up from 11,286 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $215.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $227.35. About 4.72M shares traded or 30.84% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 6.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,396 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc holds 50,527 shares with $9.60M value, down from 53,923 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $928.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 19.34% above currents $227.35 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

