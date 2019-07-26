Sand Hill Global Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Facebook (FB); As Financial Instns (FISI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Financial Instns Inc (FISI) by 31.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 45,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,819 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 144,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Financial Instns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 5,336 shares traded. Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has declined 12.55% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.98% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions 1Q EPS 56c; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions: Klotzbach Will Continue to Serve as Treasurer Through Dec 31, 2019; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS,: PACT TO BUY HNP CAPITAL, LLC, A; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions Sees Transaction Closing On or About June 1; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO Kevin B. Klotzbach; 22/04/2018 – DJ Financial Institutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISI); 23/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire HNP Capital, LLC, A Leading Rochester Wealth Management Firm; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Raises Dividend to 24c

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $198.48. About 14.45M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cruz Raises Diamond and Silk’s Facebook Problems; 19/03/2018 – Facebook takes $35bn battering as backlash rises over data harvest claims; 26/03/2018 – Oregon AG: AG Rosenblum Joins Coalition Demanding Answers from Facebook; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV ABOUT FACEBOOK SCANDAL; 24/05/2018 – Facebook accused of `anti-competitive’ behaviour; 07/03/2018 – Facebook looks for a musical boost; 16/03/2018 – Facebook suspends SCL, Cambridge Analytica for violating policies; 28/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near #fox5dc; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO POSTPONE MEETING TO THURS. ON WEATHER: FOX

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 44,340 shares to 92,442 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benchmark Electrs Inc (NYSE:BHE) by 28,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $329,900 activity. DUGAN JOSEPH L bought $301,570 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold FISI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.35 million shares or 2.29% more from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 10,000 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Com holds 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) or 56,819 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Moreover, Sg Americas Llc has 0% invested in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) for 4,373 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York holds 2,445 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 36,790 are owned by Victory Cap Mgmt Inc. Texas-based United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 42,583 shares. Citigroup stated it has 5,020 shares. 1,513 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt.

More notable recent Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Financial Institutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISI) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Five Star Bank Expands Commercial Lending and Cash Management Teams – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Financial Institutions (FISI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Financial Institutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISI) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 112,353 shares to 50,893 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,639 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.