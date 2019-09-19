Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Contrasting side by side

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|2
|0.10
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Green Plains Partners LP
|15
|3.37
|N/A
|1.85
|7.83
In table 1 we can see Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Green Plains Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Green Plains Partners LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|38.6%
|-5.2%
|Green Plains Partners LP
|0.00%
|-76.3%
|54.7%
Risk & Volatility
Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Green Plains Partners LP’s 0.49 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Green Plains Partners LP which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Green Plains Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Green Plains Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.2% and 20.3%. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Green Plains Partners LP’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|-8.84%
|-11.71%
|-17.65%
|-17.3%
|-83.1%
|13.95%
|Green Plains Partners LP
|1.4%
|4.03%
|-9.86%
|-5.62%
|-11.89%
|6.48%
For the past year Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has stronger performance than Green Plains Partners LP
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Green Plains Partners LP beats Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.
