Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Contrasting side by side

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 2 0.10 N/A -1.66 0.00 Green Plains Partners LP 15 3.37 N/A 1.85 7.83

In table 1 we can see Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Green Plains Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Green Plains Partners LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 38.6% -5.2% Green Plains Partners LP 0.00% -76.3% 54.7%

Risk & Volatility

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Green Plains Partners LP’s 0.49 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Green Plains Partners LP which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Green Plains Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Green Plains Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.2% and 20.3%. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Green Plains Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanchez Midstream Partners LP -8.84% -11.71% -17.65% -17.3% -83.1% 13.95% Green Plains Partners LP 1.4% 4.03% -9.86% -5.62% -11.89% 6.48%

For the past year Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has stronger performance than Green Plains Partners LP

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Green Plains Partners LP beats Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.