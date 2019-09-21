Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 2 0.09 N/A -1.66 0.00 EQM Midstream Partners LP 41 4.36 N/A 2.32 16.62

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 38.6% -5.2% EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.82 shows that Sanchez Midstream Partners LP is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. EQM Midstream Partners LP on the other hand, has 0.94 beta which makes it 6.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EQM Midstream Partners LP are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. EQM Midstream Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, EQM Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 21.54% and its average price target is $39.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 40.8% of EQM Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 97.5% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanchez Midstream Partners LP -8.84% -11.71% -17.65% -17.3% -83.1% 13.95% EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96%

For the past year Sanchez Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend while EQM Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

EQM Midstream Partners LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.