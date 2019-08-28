Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) and Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Contrasting side by side

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) and Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 2 0.09 N/A -1.66 0.00 Centennial Resource Development Inc. 8 1.32 N/A 0.46 12.85

Table 1 demonstrates Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 38.6% -5.2% Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Centennial Resource Development Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Centennial Resource Development Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.2% and 0% respectively. About 6.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanchez Midstream Partners LP -8.84% -11.71% -17.65% -17.3% -83.1% 13.95% Centennial Resource Development Inc. -4.34% -21.5% -40.14% -55.79% -67.04% -46.01%

For the past year Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has 13.95% stronger performance while Centennial Resource Development Inc. has -46.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Centennial Resource Development Inc. beats Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.